Vietnam Clears Path for Starlink in Promising Trade Talks with U.S.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced plans to expedite a pilot license for Elon Musk's Starlink to offer satellite internet services. This move emerged during discussions with nearly 40 U.S. companies, aiming to alleviate Vietnam's trade surplus with the U.S. by exploring significant imports.

Among the potential measures to balance trade is Vietnam's consideration of buying Boeing aircraft, as seen in a recently reported $11 billion deal involving Vietnam Airlines. The Southeast Asian country is also negotiating lower prices for these Boeing planes and exploring acquiring other U.S. exports, including agricultural products and military technology.

This initiative comes amidst growing global trade tensions and Vietnam's efforts to avoid U.S. tariffs on its escalating exports. The Vietnamese government is exploring new import ventures, such as U.S. liquefied natural gas and military equipment, to stabilize its export-reliant economy.

