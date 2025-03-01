South Korea Tightens Aviation Lithium Battery Rules to Enhance Safety

South Korea has taken decisive action by tightening regulations surrounding the transport of lithium batteries on planes. The new rules, effective from Saturday, require passengers to carry power banks and e-cigarettes on their person rather than storing them in overhead bins. Charging devices onboard is now prohibited, and there are enforced limits on battery quantity and strength. These measures come in response to an increasing number of lithium battery incidents identified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which reported three incidents every two weeks in 2022.

Aviation authorities worldwide have recognized the growing safety concern posed by lithium batteries, frequently used in smartphones and e-cigarettes, among other devices. Recent safety protocols demand batteries over 160 watt-hours be excluded from flights, while passengers can only carry up to five 100-watt-hour batteries. The changes follow Air Busan's plane fire incident in January, which raised public anxiety over onboard fires.

Amid such safety concerns, the International Air Transport Association has attested to the effectiveness of existing firefighting procedures for in-flight incidents, emphasizing evacuation as the safest response on the ground. While cabin crew are trained to manage fires using extinguishers and fire containment pouches, the risks associated with battery malfunctions remain significant. The industry continues to explore improved detection techniques, including the deployment of scent detection dogs, to mitigate these dangers further.

(With inputs from agencies.)