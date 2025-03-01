Left Menu

South Korea Tightens Aviation Lithium Battery Rules to Enhance Safety

South Korea has implemented stricter regulations on carrying lithium batteries on flights to mitigate safety risks. These rules include carrying them with passengers and not charging devices on board. The move follows several incidents of battery overheating on planes and aims to alleviate passenger concerns during air travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:01 IST
South Korea Tightens Aviation Lithium Battery Rules to Enhance Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea has taken decisive action by tightening regulations surrounding the transport of lithium batteries on planes. The new rules, effective from Saturday, require passengers to carry power banks and e-cigarettes on their person rather than storing them in overhead bins. Charging devices onboard is now prohibited, and there are enforced limits on battery quantity and strength. These measures come in response to an increasing number of lithium battery incidents identified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which reported three incidents every two weeks in 2022.

Aviation authorities worldwide have recognized the growing safety concern posed by lithium batteries, frequently used in smartphones and e-cigarettes, among other devices. Recent safety protocols demand batteries over 160 watt-hours be excluded from flights, while passengers can only carry up to five 100-watt-hour batteries. The changes follow Air Busan's plane fire incident in January, which raised public anxiety over onboard fires.

Amid such safety concerns, the International Air Transport Association has attested to the effectiveness of existing firefighting procedures for in-flight incidents, emphasizing evacuation as the safest response on the ground. While cabin crew are trained to manage fires using extinguishers and fire containment pouches, the risks associated with battery malfunctions remain significant. The industry continues to explore improved detection techniques, including the deployment of scent detection dogs, to mitigate these dangers further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025