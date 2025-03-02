Close Call for FedEx Boeing: Bird Strike Leads to Emergency Landing
A FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane suffered a bird strike soon after takeoff from Newark Airport, necessitating an emergency landing with one engine ablaze. The flight, originally heading to Indianapolis, landed safely just nine minutes later. The FAA and NTSB are set to investigate the incident.
A FedEx Boeing 767 encountered a dramatic and challenging situation during takeoff from Newark Airport on Saturday. The cargo plane, designated Flight 3609, was bound for Indianapolis but was forced to return to the airport just nine minutes after departure due to a bird strike that ignited one of its engines.
The incident occurred shortly after the plane took off at 7:49 a.m., prompting swift action by the flight crew to ensure the safety of the aircraft and its cargo. The pilot skillfully handled the emergency situation and managed to land the plane safely at 7:58 a.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the event to determine the precise cause of the engine fire and assess any potential safety implications for future flights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Team Visits FAA Command Center Amid Aviation Shake-Up
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis
FAA Turmoil: Mass Firings Shake Aviation Safety
FAA Layoffs Raise Concerns Amid Air Traffic Safety Fears
FAA Modernization Efforts Get Boost from SpaceX Team Amid Staffing Challenges