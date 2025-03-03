Left Menu

Glenmark Expands US Market Reach with Acetylcysteine Injection Launch

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has acquired and launched a generic Acetylcysteine injection in the US market from Aspen Pharma USA Inc. The injection, used for acetaminophen overdose treatment, matches the therapeutic effect of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Acetadote. This move enhances Glenmark's injectable portfolio in the US hospital segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:56 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced the acquisition and launch of a generic version of Acetylcysteine injection from Aspen Pharma USA Inc in the US market. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The product acquired by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA is a 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) single-dose vial, designed for treating acetaminophen overdoses. The injection mirrors the therapeutic efficacy of the Acetadote injection by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, highlighted the strategic significance of this addition, emphasizing its potential to bolster Glenmark's growth within the US hospital segment.

