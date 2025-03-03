Glenmark Expands US Market Reach with Acetylcysteine Injection Launch

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced the acquisition and launch of a generic version of Acetylcysteine injection from Aspen Pharma USA Inc in the US market. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The product acquired by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA is a 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) single-dose vial, designed for treating acetaminophen overdoses. The injection mirrors the therapeutic efficacy of the Acetadote injection by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, highlighted the strategic significance of this addition, emphasizing its potential to bolster Glenmark's growth within the US hospital segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)