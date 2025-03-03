Left Menu

Renowned Spine Surgeon Joins CARE Hospitals, Enhancing Spine Care Expertise

Dr. Devanand Degulmadi, a veteran in spine surgery, joins CARE Hospitals, boosting its renowned spine care with his expertise in onco spine surgeries. He will lead the creation of a world-class Center of Excellence at CARE Banjara and a dedicated Spine Center at CARE Malakpet, redefining spine treatment standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:20 IST
Dr. Devanand Degulmadi Joins CARE Hospitals Advancing Spine Excellence at Banjara Hills & Malakpet. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster its spine care segment, CARE Hospitals recently welcomed Dr. Devanand Degulmadi, a distinguished Senior Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon. With extensive training in diverse international centers, Dr. Devanand brings over 16 years of expertise in various spine surgeries.

He is set to spearhead the establishment of a cutting-edge Center of Excellence for Spine Surgery at CARE Banjara. This facility aims to integrate advanced surgical and robotic-assisted procedures, positioning itself as a premier destination for complex spine disorders and medical tourism.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Spine Center is in the works at CARE Malakpet, set to enhance access to advanced spinal care for Hyderabad's peripheral regions. Under Dr. Devanand's leadership, CARE Hospitals aims to redefine spine treatment through precision and innovation, further cementing its position as a leader in medical excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

