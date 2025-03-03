Left Menu

Dr. Dinesh Shahra's Green Gold Day: A Celebration of Sustainability at HBTU

At Harcourt Butler Technical University, Dr. Dinesh Shahra celebrated his birthday as Green Gold Day, highlighting the importance of sustainability by planting trees and fostering environmental consciousness. The event involved interactive discussions on eco-friendly practices, with Dr. Shahra emphasizing responsibility and leadership for a sustainable future.

Dr. Dinesh Shahra Celebrates Green Gold Day at HBTU, Spreading the Message of Sustainability & Giving Back. Image Credit: ANI
In an inspiring event at Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Dr. Dinesh Shahra turned his birthday celebration into a meaningful occasion known as Green Gold Day, underlining the critical importance of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Accompanied by students, faculty, and significant figures, Dr. Shahra engaged in tree planting and sapling distribution, representing a unified commitment to a greener future. He emphasized that sustainability transcends being an initiative, standing as a crucial responsibility for individuals and industry leaders alike. Reflecting on his connection with HBTU, Dr. Shahra expressed, "HBTU is where my vision for nutritional self-sufficiency originated. It is a privilege to return and contribute not only through industry advancements but also by cultivating a sustainable culture."

The occasion also featured engaging discussions with students about eco-innovations, resource management, and youth's role in shaping a sustainable India. Recognizing Dr. Shahra's impactful contributions, the HBTU panel remarked, "His journey from HBTU to becoming a pioneer in sustainability and nutrition is truly inspiring." Specialized scholarships from The Dinesh Shahra Foundation support top students, reinforcing the belief in empowering youth for national progress. The event concluded with a sustainability pledge led by Dr. Shahra, with a unifying call of "Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" echoing the vision for a sustainable India.

