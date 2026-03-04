Left Menu

Grenfell Tower Demolition on Hold: Families Demand Preservation

The UK government paused Grenfell Tower's demolition after bereaved families threatened legal action to preserve walls with victims' handprints and inscriptions. The tower, site of a 2017 fire, was partially demolished despite promises of a memorial. Legal proceedings are ongoing to protect the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 01:16 IST
Grenfell Tower Demolition on Hold: Families Demand Preservation

Britain's government announced the suspension of Grenfell Tower's demolition on Tuesday, following legal threats from bereaved families demanding the preservation of walls bearing victims' handprints.

The 24-storey tower in affluent west London was ravaged by fire in 2017, claiming 72 lives. Although demolition commenced last September, families discovered stairwell walls with handprints and an Arabic inscription, believed to belong to victims or survivors.

Despite a previous pledge by former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner in 2015 to preserve parts of the tower for a memorial, demolition above the ninth floor is proceeding, sparking calls for a judicial review. While families and memorial designers discuss the future, the government's legal department has paused demolition above the 12th floor, but the inscription at higher levels has already been lost.

TRENDING

1
Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

 Global
2
France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

 France
3
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump Criticizes UK Stance on Iran Strikes

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump Criticizes UK Stance on Iran Strikes

 Global
4
Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

Macron Deploys France's Naval Power Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026