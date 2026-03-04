Syria Strengthens Border Amid Rising Regional Tension

Syria has fortified its border with Lebanon by deploying rocket units and thousands of troops, according to multiple Syrian and Lebanese sources. The move comes as regional tensions surge, primarily driven by conflicts involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Sources indicate that the reinforcement, which began in February, has accelerated recently to counteract arms smuggling and prevent Iran-backed militants from crossing into Syria. These efforts aim to stabilize the region without instigating hostilities with neighboring countries.

Amid concerns from European and Lebanese officials about a potential incursion, Syrian military representatives affirm that their intention is to maintain balanced relations and to respond to any security threats, while denying plans for aggression.