Smoke Erupts Near U.S. Consulate in Dubai: Witnesses Report
Smoke was reportedly sighted near the U.S. consulate in Dubai, according to two witnesses. The U.S. State Department has not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident, leaving observers concerned about the potential implications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 01:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 01:15 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In an unexpected turn of events, smoke was observed rising from a vicinity close to the U.S. consulate in Dubai, according to two eyewitnesses who reported the sighting on Tuesday.
The surprising development has prompted concerns, yet the U.S. State Department has not returned requests for comments, maintaining a veil of uncertainty over the incident.
Officials and the public alike await further information regarding the happenings near the diplomatic establishment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
