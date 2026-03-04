Smoke Erupts Near U.S. Consulate in Dubai: Witnesses Report

In an unexpected turn of events, smoke was observed rising from a vicinity close to the U.S. consulate in Dubai, according to two eyewitnesses who reported the sighting on Tuesday.

The surprising development has prompted concerns, yet the U.S. State Department has not returned requests for comments, maintaining a veil of uncertainty over the incident.

Officials and the public alike await further information regarding the happenings near the diplomatic establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)