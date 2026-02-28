Left Menu

Pakistan Urges Peace in Iran Conflict

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar condemned attacks on Iran by Israel and the US, urging a diplomatic resolution. Dar discussed the issue with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Embassy in Iran advised its nationals to minimize travel and stay vigilant for their safety.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has voiced strong condemnation of the recent attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, deeming them unwarranted. He called for a quick cessation of hostilities and urged a return to diplomacy as a means to peacefully resolve the crisis. His demand followed a conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who reached out to Dar after the attacks.

The Foreign Office released a statement supporting Dar's stance, condemning the attacks and calling for urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. The volatile situation in Iran and its regional ramifications were also reviewed during the discussion between the two leaders.

Simultaneously, the Pakistani Embassy in Iran has issued a safety advisory for Pakistani nationals, urging them to avoid all non-essential travel and remain cautious. Those residing in Iran are advised to stay alert, limit non-critical movements, and keep in touch with Pakistani missions to ensure their security.

