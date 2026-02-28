Delhi HC Delays School Fee Committees Amid Legal Challenge

The Delhi High Court has put a temporary hold on the city government's order requiring private schools to form School-Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRC) for the upcoming academic year. The directive will remain suspended as several petitions challenging this mandate are under review.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya stated that schools could continue collecting the same fees charged during the previous academic year, while any excessive fees must comply with existing legal frameworks. The schools involved in the petitions, such as the Delhi Public School Society and others, argue that the government's mandate disrupts statutory timelines.

The court noted that no irreversible damage would occur if the notification was stayed, as any fees collected could be adjusted following the outcome of the legal proceedings. Currently, the case is scheduled for a comprehensive hearing on March 12, 2026.