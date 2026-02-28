Left Menu

Rapid Development in Ladwa: A New Dawn for Kurukshetra Constituency

Haryana's Ladwa constituency is witnessing rapid development with projects worth crores underway in rural and urban areas. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlights efforts include infrastructure upgrades and new facilities, promising enhanced services for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:57 IST
Haryana's Ladwa Assembly constituency is undergoing significant development, according to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He noted the rapid progress of infrastructure projects totaling crores of rupees, aimed at improving both rural and urban areas within the Kurukshetra district. These projects promise better facilities and services for local residents.

During a recent visit to inaugurate the beautification of Saraswati Chowk in Babain, Saini addressed the community, emphasizing efforts to listen to and resolve residents' issues. He also announced the construction of a Guru Ravidas Memorial on nearly five acres in Umri, Kurukshetra, and the paving of the Rakshi river.

Furthermore, Saini highlighted other completed projects: a veterinary polyclinic in Biholi, a sports stadium in Dhanora Jatan village, and the beautification of Aggarsain Chowk in Ramkundi, Ladwa. These initiatives signal a new era of development and improved living standards for the constituency's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

