Gujarat Assembly Sparks Debate Over Electoral Roll Irregularities

In Gujarat's assembly, concerns arose regarding alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Congress and AAP MLAs raised issues about unauthorized deletion of voter names, challenging the state's expenditure and involvement. The debate concluded with the passage of the Gujarat Appropriation Bill, despite opposition disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:59 IST
In a contentious discussion within the Gujarat assembly, concerns over electoral roll irregularities were fervently debated. Several Congress and AAP MLAs voiced apprehensions about unauthorized deletions from voter lists, implicating possible administrative lapses.

The debate centered around the appropriateness of the state government's involvement in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls—a process under the purview of the autonomous Election Commission of India. Despite arguments underlining the protection of voting rights, the state assembly's jurisdiction to discuss such matters remained controversial.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai assured that any deletions involve rigorous verification, yet opposition parties challenged the efficacy and transparency of this oversight. Ultimately, the Gujarat (Supplementary) Appropriation Bill was passed, although not without intensifying scrutiny from dissenting assembly members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

