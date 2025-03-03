Saab Secures Billion Crown Order for TAURUS Missile Upgrade

Swedish defense and aerospace company Saab has secured a substantial contract valued at 1.7 billion crowns, or approximately $159 million. This order, from the joint venture Taurus Systems, involves extensive maintenance and modernization work on the TAURUS KEPD 350 cruise missile.

Taurus Systems is a collaborative effort between MBDA Germany and Saab, combining European defense expertise to enhance missile technology. The recent order underscores the strategic importance of the TAURUS KEPD 350, a precision-guided long-range missile.

The agreement signifies a strong partnership between the involved entities and marks a forward step in ensuring the TAURUS missile remains state-of-the-art in the rapidly advancing field of military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)