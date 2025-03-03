Left Menu

Saab Secures Billion Crown Order for TAURUS Missile Upgrade

Sweden's Saab announced a significant contract worth 1.7 billion crowns with Taurus Systems for the maintenance and modernization of the TAURUS KEPD 350 cruise missile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:27 IST
Saab Secures Billion Crown Order for TAURUS Missile Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish defense and aerospace company Saab has secured a substantial contract valued at 1.7 billion crowns, or approximately $159 million. This order, from the joint venture Taurus Systems, involves extensive maintenance and modernization work on the TAURUS KEPD 350 cruise missile.

Taurus Systems is a collaborative effort between MBDA Germany and Saab, combining European defense expertise to enhance missile technology. The recent order underscores the strategic importance of the TAURUS KEPD 350, a precision-guided long-range missile.

The agreement signifies a strong partnership between the involved entities and marks a forward step in ensuring the TAURUS missile remains state-of-the-art in the rapidly advancing field of military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025