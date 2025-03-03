Kaushalya Logistics Expands Bihar Operations with New Depots

In a strategic move to bolster its logistics network, Kaushalya Logistics Limited has commenced operations at new depots in Buxar and Darbhanga, Bihar. The expansion, executed under the CCFA model for the ACC and Ambuja Cement, highlights the company's effort to enhance distribution efficiency within the cement industry.

The new depots increase Kaushalya's total locations under the CCFA model to 11, with the company's operational depots reaching 96. This regional expansion is expected to significantly elevate the monthly transportation volume to 3 lakh metric tons, reinforcing Kaushalya's capacity to support major cement manufacturers like the Adani Group more effectively.

Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded network, citing it as a vital step towards improving service delivery and meeting the industry's growing demands. He emphasized the alignment of this expansion with their long-term vision of optimizing supply chain processes and driving sustainable growth.

