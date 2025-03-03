Left Menu

SRM IHM Sets World Record with 3,688 Vegan Burgers

SRM Institute of Hotel Management's Alumni Day witnessed the setting of a world record with 3,688 vegan burgers prepared in under two seconds. The event, highlighting culinary excellence and community service, was celebrated with alumni, students, and esteemed guests, marking a proud achievement for the institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:08 IST
SRM Students & Alumni Set World Record. Image Credit: ANI
SRM Institute of Hotel Management (SRM IHM), part of SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Kattankulathur, has achieved a remarkable world record during its recent Alumni Day celebration. The event showcased the preparation of an astonishing 3,688 vegan burgers in just 1.55 seconds, officially earning a place in the Triumph World Records on March 1, 2025.

The feat involved the collaborative effort of over 350 students and alumni who meticulously crafted Millet Vegan Burgers from freshly prepared buns and vegan patties. Aligning with the 'No Food Waste' initiative, all burgers were distributed to those in need the same day. The gathering saw participation from more than 100 alumni, sharing nostalgic experiences and insights with current students.

Chef Y. B. Mathur, Senior Executive Chef at ITC Hotels, honored the occasion as the Chief Guest, celebrating the institution's spirit of innovation and commitment to community service. Esteemed attendees also included SRMIST Vice Chancellor Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr. S. Ponnusamy, and other prominent figures, recognizing another milestone in SRM IHM's legacy of culinary excellence and social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

