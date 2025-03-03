Union Minister Launches Global Cities Coalition for Circularity at Jaipur Forum

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, introduced the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3) on Monday, marking the establishment of a multinational framework for urban collaboration and resource efficiency. This announcement was made during the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Jaipur, organized to foster city-to-city partnerships.

In his opening remarks, Minister Lal proposed the creation of a working group consisting of member nations to finalize the coalition's operational framework. He emphasized that the initiative could significantly enhance partnerships across cities globally.

The Ministry highlighted that this forum aims to accelerate resource efficiency and a low-carbon economy by strengthening ties among policymakers, industry experts, and researchers. Minister Lal reinforced the notion that the Circular Economy is integral to both the environment and the economy.

Addressing industrialization's impact, Lal noted that India has long practiced sustainable living, yet modernization is necessary to integrate traditional methods with contemporary advancements.

The forum is set to adopt the Jaipur Declaration (2025-2034), a nonpolitical and nonbinding commitment to steer a decade of sustainable urban development. Alongside Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Minister Lal inaugurated the 3R India Pavilion, featuring an International 3R Trade and Technology Exhibition of over 40 Indian and Japanese startups in waste management solutions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)