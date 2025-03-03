Left Menu

FiatPe Joins Forces with Mumbai Indians as Official Payments Partner for 2025

FiatPe collaborates with Mumbai Indians as their Official Payments Solution Partner for the 2025 season, emphasizing shared values of speed, precision, and innovation in digital payments. This partnership aims to transform payment experiences for fans, aligning with the dynamic spirit of Mumbai Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:43 IST
FiatPe Partners with Mumbai Indians as Official Payments Solution Partner for 2025 Season. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move set to accelerate innovation in digital transactions, India's premier digital payments solution provider, FiatPe, has joined hands with the Mumbai Indians as their Official Payments Solution Partner for the 2025 cricket season.

This collaboration brings together FiatPe, under the visionary leadership of Richika and Anshuman Dadheech, known for revolutionizing the digital payments sphere, and the Mumbai Indians, celebrated for their dynamic performance on the cricket field. Both entities embody the same ethos of speed, precision, and commitment to excellence.

The partnership underscores a mutual goal: to offer fans and users a seamless and secure payment experience akin to the thrilling exploits of the Mumbai Indians on the field. Richika Dadheech expressed enthusiasm about this synergy, stating that FiatPe is excited to be a pivotal part of Mumbai Indians' journey to success, further cementing their footprint in the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

