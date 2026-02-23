Jindal Polo Estate Cup: A Spring Spectacle of Skill and Speed

The much-awaited Jindal Polo Estate Cup is all set to energize the Jindal Polo Spring Season from February 24 to March 1 at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida. Promising an exhilarating week of fast-paced action, the tournament will bring together India's emerging polo talent with seasoned veterans, offering spectators a blend of strategic and competitive matches.

The tournament features seven teams in a riveting contest, where each squad competes under the 4-goal handicap format. Teams such as Dynamos, Youngsters, Mayfair Polo, Trojans, Jindal Panther, Team X, and Mallet Masters bolster the lineup, showcasing the depth of talent available in Indian polo today.

Naveen Jindal, taking to the field for Jindal Panther, exemplifies his dedication to polo both as a promoter and participant. Top players like Simran Shergill and Shamsheer Ali, ranked at +4, will share the field with promising +3 players, including Siddhant Sharma, Hurr Ali, and Naveen Singh. Their prowess ensures each match is a display of tactical brilliance and potential game-changers.

A structured format divides the teams into two pools, with Pool A featuring Dynamos, Youngsters, Mayfair Polo, Trojans, and Pool B composed of Jindal Panther, Team X, and Mallet Masters. With every match holding stakes, formats such as the "who beat whom" rule and penalty shoot-outs in the case of ties, emphasize the competitive nature of the event.

The tournament schedule begins with league matches from February 24 to 26, followed by a rest day on February 27, leading up to the semi-finals on February 28, and culminating in the final showdown on March 1. The Cup provides a crucial platform for player growth and reinforces North India's polo culture in an evocative setting.

With quality officiating and dynamic play, the Jindal Polo Estate Cup stands as an iconic part of the spring polo calendar, promising fans an array of thrilling contests combined with the sport's rich tradition and horsemanship. Amidst the backdrop of the scenic Jindal Polo Estate, this tournament adds a vibrant chapter to India's budding polo history. (ANI)

