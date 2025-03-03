Tragic Collision: Dumper Truck Crash Claims Four Lives
A dumper truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Baras village, claiming four lives and injuring seven others. The auto-rickshaw was en route to Rae Bareli from Lalganj. Passersby rescued the trapped individuals, while the police continue to investigate the incident. The deceased include driver Rajneesh Sharma.
A head-on collision between a dumper truck and an auto-rickshaw resulted in the tragic loss of four lives and left seven others seriously injured in Baras village on Monday, according to police reports.
The auto-rickshaw, carrying passengers from Lalganj to Rae Bareli, was struck violently by the dumper truck, causing severe damage and immediate fatalities on the scene.
Local authorities, including Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, confirmed the deaths of the driver, Rajneesh Sharma, and passenger Nigam, with two victims yet to be identified. The injured have been hospitalized, and a thorough investigation is underway.
