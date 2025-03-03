Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Budget for 2025-26 Aiming for Development and Welfare

The Jharkhand government has introduced a substantial Rs 1.45 lakh-crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, heavily investing Rs 62,844 crore in social welfare initiatives focused on aiding the poor and vulnerable populations. This financial plan includes a significant allocation of Rs 13,363 crore for the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana aimed at promoting women's financial security.

With projections of a 7.5% economic growth, the budget sets Rs 20,000 crore for industrial investments, generating jobs for 15,000 individuals and boosting tourism with new heli-shuttle services. An advisory council for scheduled castes is also on the agenda, mirroring the Tribal Advisory Council model as the government strengthens its focus on development and economic resilience.

Despite financial constraints, including limited central assistance, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore underscores the state's commitment to substantial plan expenditure over non-plan expenditure. The state's aim to reach a Rs 10 lakh-crore economy by 2029-30 indicates a multipronged strategy targeting overall development while supporting its diverse communities through robust welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)