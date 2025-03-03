Mayonnaise Market Shake-Up: Small Brands Challenge Industry Giants

Small food brands are steadily gaining ground over established industry giants across U.S. supermarket aisles, posing a significant threat to well-known products from conglomerates like Unilever. Consumers, deterred by rising prices and heavily processed goods, are now favoring lesser-known but affordable brands like Duke's and Mike's Amazing mayo.

Duke's mayo, for instance, has captured consumer interest with a price point that undercuts major players. Its market share has risen from six to nine percent since 2021, a testament to its increasing popularity. Such shifts present significant challenges for massive corporations, including Unilever, whose mayonnaise brand, Hellmann's, has seen a decline.

Industry experts note the broader trend of 'insurgent' brands, which leverage changing consumer preferences and innovative strategies to capture market share. The upheaval reflects deeper issues for traditional giants as they grapple with adapting to fast-evolving consumer behaviors and an ever-changing retail landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)