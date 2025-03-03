BIMTECH's VIHAAN'25: A Celebration of Innovation and Excellence

The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) in Greater Noida successfully hosted VIHAAN'25, its premier annual management, cultural, and literary festival. This year's event attracted students from notable institutions like IIT Delhi and IIM Jammu, marking a vibrant two-day celebration of intellect and innovation.

The festival featured 23 competitions, from strategic business challenges to artistic exhibitions, embodying the theme "Give Wings to Your Aspirations." Participants were inspired to surpass their limits through innovative problem-solving and bold decision-making. The event stood out as a national platform for students to showcase their talents in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

BIMTECH's diverse clubs crafted an impressive roster of events at VIHAAN'25, with highlights including the intense Best Manager competition, the thrilling Crime Enigma 3.0, and the sustainability-focused Sustainopoly. Marketing, finance, and operations contests further tested participants' acumen, while cultural performances added vibrancy to the festival.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, emphasized the learning opportunities presented by VIHAAN, enriching students beyond academics. Dr. Manosi Chaudhuri highlighted the fest's success, underscored by significant sponsorships and media partnerships. As VIHAAN'25 concludes, anticipation builds for an even more exhilarating VIHAAN'26 next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)