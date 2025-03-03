Nissan's Export Surge: Magnite's Global Triumph in February 2025

Nissan Motor India has announced a remarkable 44.76% increase in total sales for February 2025, reaching 8,567 units, driven by a surge in exports.

In contrast to its domestic sales decline to 2,328 units, export figures soared by 97%, reaching 6,239 units compared to the 3,163 units exported in the same month last year.

The Magnite SUV, available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged E20-compatible variants, now holds over 50,000 export units, showcasing Nissan's commitment to quality, innovation, and eco-friendly solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)