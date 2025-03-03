Left Menu

Nissan's Export Surge: Magnite's Global Triumph in February 2025

Nissan Motor India recorded a 44.76% on-year rise in total sales in February 2025, driven by robust exports. The Magnite SUV, now fully E20-compatible, significantly contributed to the increase, with exports soaring 97% year-on-year. The Magnite has surpassed 50,000 export units since launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:06 IST
Nissan's Export Surge: Magnite's Global Triumph in February 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nissan Motor India has announced a remarkable 44.76% increase in total sales for February 2025, reaching 8,567 units, driven by a surge in exports.

In contrast to its domestic sales decline to 2,328 units, export figures soared by 97%, reaching 6,239 units compared to the 3,163 units exported in the same month last year.

The Magnite SUV, available in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged E20-compatible variants, now holds over 50,000 export units, showcasing Nissan's commitment to quality, innovation, and eco-friendly solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025