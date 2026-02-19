Left Menu

US Launches ITC Probe into USMCA Automotive Rules of Origin

The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating the automotive rules of origin under the USMCA agreement. This includes assessing their impact on the U.S. economy, competitiveness, and technology. The investigation will examine if alterations might be needed to strengthen industrial goods rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:45 IST
US Launches ITC Probe into USMCA Automotive Rules of Origin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an inquiry into the automotive rules of origin stipulated by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as of Thursday. This probe aims to assess the rules' effects on the U.S. economy, competitiveness, and their alignment with recent technological advancements.

The USMCA mandates a 75% North American content requirement for car manufactures to secure free-trade status, fundamentally altering supply chains. This agreement demands 40% of a passenger car's components be manufactured in the U.S. or Canada, impacting several key parts like engines and chassis. For pickup trucks, the requirement is 45%.

With a public hearing slated for later this year, the ITC plans to release its findings by July 2027. Notably, major automakers advocate for an extension of the USMCA, citing its essential role in American auto production, while Stellantis highlights competitive challenges under existing export tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
2
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
3
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global
4
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026