Vizhinjam Port Soars to New Heights in India's Maritime Sector

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the Vizhinjam International Port achieved the top position among 15 ports in India's southern and eastern regions for cargo handled in February. The port's growth is remarkable, given its recent operational start, and is pivotal for Kerala's development.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vizhinjam International Port has secured its position as the leading port among 15 in India's southern and eastern regions in terms of cargo handled for February, announced Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Handling 78,833 TEUs from 40 vessels, the port is a testament to Kerala's growing influence in global maritime trade. This success comes just months after its trial and commercial operations began.

The Chief Minister emphasized the port's crucial role in advancing Kerala's development, stating the government's commitment to making Vizhinjam one of the world's finest ports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

