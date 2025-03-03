Left Menu

European Defence Surge: Investors Flock to Arms Amid Zelenskiy-Trump Tension

Shares in European arms manufacturers surged as leaders moved to boost defence spending after tensions in a Zelenskiy-Trump meeting. Government bond yields rose as a result. Increased defence spending is viewed as critical amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with a significant European rearmament cycle anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:15 IST
European Defence Surge: Investors Flock to Arms Amid Zelenskiy-Trump Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European arms manufacturer shares rose on Monday, spurred by increased defence spending after a tense meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The move follows heightened diplomatic efforts across Europe to bolster defence capabilities and stabilize the situation in Ukraine.

The euro surged by 0.7% to $1.045 as investors poured into the European equity market, sending aerospace and defence indices to historic highs. This surge comes amid growing pressure on Europe to act decisively in its security efforts three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with European nations sidelined in discussions spearheaded by Washington and Moscow.

Further reinforcing the shift, parties in Germany are contemplating establishing a defence fund, which propelled 30-year German bond yields up over 10 basis points. Defence companies across Europe saw shares skyrocket, with BAE Systems and Hensoldt leading the charge. The momentum reflects a potential transformative moment for European defence strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025