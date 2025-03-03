Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Kadipur

An e-rickshaw accident resulted in the death of 65-year-old Murli Nishad, on Monday afternoon near Kadipur Khurd village, police reported.

Nishad was traveling to Kadipur when his e-rickshaw overturned, causing severe injuries, as stated by law enforcement.

Locals quickly transported him to the community health center in Kadipur, where he was declared dead on arrival. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)