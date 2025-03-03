Left Menu

Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Kadipur

A tragic accident occurred on the Chanda-Kadipur road near Kadipur Khurd, resulting in the death of 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver, Murli Nishad. His vehicle overturned leading to fatal injuries. Despite being rushed to a nearby health center, Nishad was declared dead, with his body sent for a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An e-rickshaw accident resulted in the death of 65-year-old Murli Nishad, on Monday afternoon near Kadipur Khurd village, police reported.

Nishad was traveling to Kadipur when his e-rickshaw overturned, causing severe injuries, as stated by law enforcement.

Locals quickly transported him to the community health center in Kadipur, where he was declared dead on arrival. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

