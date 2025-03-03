Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Drive for Swift Industrial Growth in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee emphasized swift execution of industrial projects post the Bengal Global Business Summit. Highlighting skill availability, she urged government departments to avoid delays, ensure clearances, and coordinate for employment growth, while stressing the need for diligent project monitoring and the establishment of economic corridors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, declared the state's intolerance towards delays in implementing industrial projects, confronting red tape bureaucracy on Monday.

Banerjee, after consultations with industrialists post the Bengal Global Business Summit, highlighted Bengal's skill advantage and urged department leaders to ensure project clarity and timeliness in sectors like IT and small-medium enterprises, emphasizing employment creation potential.

She announced the formation of economic corridors across districts. Banerjee also mandated quick project clearances within a month and encouraged real-time project tracking, voicing concerns over bureaucratic delays and advocating for a collaborative approach to problem-solving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

