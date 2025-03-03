Mamata Banerjee's Drive for Swift Industrial Growth in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, declared the state's intolerance towards delays in implementing industrial projects, confronting red tape bureaucracy on Monday.

Banerjee, after consultations with industrialists post the Bengal Global Business Summit, highlighted Bengal's skill advantage and urged department leaders to ensure project clarity and timeliness in sectors like IT and small-medium enterprises, emphasizing employment creation potential.

She announced the formation of economic corridors across districts. Banerjee also mandated quick project clearances within a month and encouraged real-time project tracking, voicing concerns over bureaucratic delays and advocating for a collaborative approach to problem-solving.

(With inputs from agencies.)