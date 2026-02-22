Khelo India Winter Games Spark Off with Spectacular Laser Show
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a stunning laser and torch show at Gulmarg to kick off the sixth Khelo India Winter Games. The event includes night skiing and a cultural program, with around 400 athletes participating over four days, commencing Monday.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant start to the sixth Khelo India Winter Games, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a breathtaking laser and torch show at Gulmarg. The event, which took place on the eve of the games, set the stage for a spectacular winter spectacle.
The inauguration ceremony featured a 'Mashaal' (torch) show and a night ski demonstration at the renowned ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla. A cultural show enriched the ceremony, which was attended by Sports Minister Satish Sharma and top officials from the police and civil administration.
With over 400 athletes set to compete, the four-day event promises intense competition. All necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and successful execution of this esteemed winter sporting event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir: A Message of Peace and Tourism Revival
Farooq Abdullah Demands Immediate Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Two JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir Operation
Charred body of one more terrorist found at encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar; total 3 killed: Officials.
Jammu and Kashmir's Medical Education Revolution