Khelo India Winter Games Spark Off with Spectacular Laser Show

In a vibrant start to the sixth Khelo India Winter Games, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a breathtaking laser and torch show at Gulmarg. The event, which took place on the eve of the games, set the stage for a spectacular winter spectacle.

The inauguration ceremony featured a 'Mashaal' (torch) show and a night ski demonstration at the renowned ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla. A cultural show enriched the ceremony, which was attended by Sports Minister Satish Sharma and top officials from the police and civil administration.

With over 400 athletes set to compete, the four-day event promises intense competition. All necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and successful execution of this esteemed winter sporting event.

