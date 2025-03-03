Left Menu

Wipro's Growth Trajectory Fueled by AI and Discretionary Spending

Wipro's revenue is forecasted to rise by 4.5% in FY26 due to favorable trends and increased customer spending, particularly in IT services. The firm is focusing on AI integration, cost optimization, and strategic acquisitions to ensure growth. Wipro's credit rating remains stable, reflecting strong financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro, a leading IT services firm, is projected to boost its revenue by 4.5% in FY26, spurred by positive sector trends and a rebound in customer spending. According to Fitch Ratings, this growth will be particularly fueled by a recovery in IT spending in the United States.

The agency maintains Wipro's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'A-' with a stable outlook. The rating agency emphasizes the importance of Wipro's strategic focus on digital transformation, cloud computing, and generative AI to drive future success.

In addition to advancing its AI capabilities, Wipro aims to improve profitability through offshoring and cost-cutting measures. The firm is strategically targeting tuck-in acquisitions to expand its capabilities, with the recent purchase of Applied Value Technologies illustrating Wipro's commitment to growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

