Tesla's Scandinavian Market Struggles Amid Political Backdrop

Tesla's market share in Scandinavia and France faced a downturn in February, with sales plummeting due to a mix of political backlash and aging vehicle models. CEO Elon Musk's involvement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has tested brand loyalty.

Registration data showed Tesla losing its former top position to rivals like Volkswagen and Toyota. In Sweden, Tesla registrations fell by 42%, and in Norway and Denmark by 48%. France saw a 45% drop over the first two months of 2025.

Musk's entry into politics and his controversial views have sparked boycotts, impacting Tesla's consumer base. Concerns about Tesla's future continue as the company prepares to launch an upgraded Model Y in Europe, with uncertainty surrounding its ability to reclaim market dominance.

