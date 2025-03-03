Left Menu

Tesla's Scandinavian Market Struggles Amid Political Backdrop

Tesla's sales in Scandinavia and France have plunged as it struggles with brand loyalty issues, partly due to CEO Elon Musk's political affiliations. Once dominant in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, Tesla's market share has dropped significantly. Musk's political ventures have fueled boycotts and protests, affecting Tesla's brand image and sales figures.

Updated: 03-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:46 IST
Tesla's Scandinavian Market Struggles Amid Political Backdrop
Tesla's market share in Scandinavia and France faced a downturn in February, with sales plummeting due to a mix of political backlash and aging vehicle models. CEO Elon Musk's involvement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has tested brand loyalty.

Registration data showed Tesla losing its former top position to rivals like Volkswagen and Toyota. In Sweden, Tesla registrations fell by 42%, and in Norway and Denmark by 48%. France saw a 45% drop over the first two months of 2025.

Musk's entry into politics and his controversial views have sparked boycotts, impacting Tesla's consumer base. Concerns about Tesla's future continue as the company prepares to launch an upgraded Model Y in Europe, with uncertainty surrounding its ability to reclaim market dominance.

