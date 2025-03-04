Trump's Tariff Gamble: High Stakes in North American Trade

President Donald Trump announced new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, set to begin Tuesday, intensifying conversations about a potential North American trade war. The tariffs, aimed at combating illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking, also seek to address trade imbalances.

The announcement shook the US stock market, with the S&P 500 index falling by 2%. The implications of a trade war and the possibility of higher inflation pose significant political and economic risks for the Trump administration.

Despite concerns, the administration remains confident in its stance on tariffs as a means to boost US manufacturing and foreign investment. Key players like Canada and Mexico are taking responsive actions to mitigate the impact, while the business sector voices worries about supply chain disruptions and increased costs.

