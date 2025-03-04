Tragic Collision Claims Two Unidentified Lives on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway on Tuesday, resulting in the death of two unidentified men. Their motorcycle was crushed between two trucks, leading to their instantaneous deaths.

The incident took place near the Bareilly turn, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh S. He confirmed that the deceased were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Efforts are currently underway by the authorities to ascertain their identities.

The police have seized the trucks involved in the collision, ensuring a thorough investigation is conducted. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for autopsy as part of the procedural post-accident examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)