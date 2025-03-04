Tragic Collision Claims Two Unidentified Lives on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
Two unidentified men died instantly after their motorcycle was crushed between two trucks on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway. The incident occurred at the Bareilly turn, and the police are working to determine the victims' identities. The involved trucks have been seized for investigation.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway on Tuesday, resulting in the death of two unidentified men. Their motorcycle was crushed between two trucks, leading to their instantaneous deaths.
The incident took place near the Bareilly turn, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh S. He confirmed that the deceased were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Efforts are currently underway by the authorities to ascertain their identities.
The police have seized the trucks involved in the collision, ensuring a thorough investigation is conducted. Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for autopsy as part of the procedural post-accident examination.
