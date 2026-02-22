Yash Takes Center Stage in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups,' directed by Geetu Mohandas, unveiled its latest poster featuring Yash in a menacing role. The film is an action-thriller set against the backdrop of Goa from the 1940s to 1970s.

Scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, 'Toxic' sees Yash portray the character of Raya, a gangster navigating turbulent times. Fans got a glimpse of his formidable character on Instagram, where he captioned, 'Your 'Ticket' to Hell.'

The production, a collaboration between Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, will be available in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film is set for a box office showdown with Aditya Dhar's 'Dhuradhar 2' and stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.