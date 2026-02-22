Left Menu

Yash Takes Center Stage in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'

The film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups', starring Yash, is an action-thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. Set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, Yash plays a gangster in a story slated to release on March 19, 2026, across multiple languages, facing competition from 'Dhuradhar 2'.

  • Country:
  • India

'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups,' directed by Geetu Mohandas, unveiled its latest poster featuring Yash in a menacing role. The film is an action-thriller set against the backdrop of Goa from the 1940s to 1970s.

Scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, 'Toxic' sees Yash portray the character of Raya, a gangster navigating turbulent times. Fans got a glimpse of his formidable character on Instagram, where he captioned, 'Your 'Ticket' to Hell.'

The production, a collaboration between Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, will be available in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film is set for a box office showdown with Aditya Dhar's 'Dhuradhar 2' and stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

