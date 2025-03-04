Left Menu

Aramco Reports $106 Billion Profit Amid Falling Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco reported a $106.25 billion profit in 2024, down 12% due to lower energy prices. Despite high revenues of $436 billion, the company faced increased operating costs. Aramco's stock price has fallen as oil prices dropped, impacting Saudi Arabia's economic plans, including the NEOM city project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:56 IST
Aramco Reports $106 Billion Profit Amid Falling Oil Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil entity, Aramco, announced a substantial profit of $106.25 billion in 2024. This figure marks a 12% decline from the previous year's earnings due to decreased energy prices.

The company's financial report, filed on the Riyadh Tadawul stock exchange, revealed revenues of $436 billion. This decline highlights the challenges Aramco faces with rising operational costs and reduced income from sales and finances.

Global oil prices have significantly dropped, impacting Aramco's share value and broader Saudi economic initiatives, such as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's NEOM city, planned investments, and hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025