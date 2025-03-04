Zambia Establishes Mining Sector Skills Body to Drive Industry Growth

The Zambian Government has officially constituted the Mining Sector Skills Body (SSB) with representation from public and private sectors, education and training institutions, and civil society. This initiative aligns with the Mining Sector Skills Strategy, recognizing that a skilled and competent workforce is essential for sustainable sectoral growth in a coherent and coordinated manner.

The newly formed Mining SSB will be chaired by the Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM), represented by Mopani Copper Mines Plc, with the Ministry of Technology and Science serving as the vice-chair. The Secretariat for the Skills Body will be hosted at the Zambia Chamber of Mines.

A two-day meeting, held from February 18 to 19, 2025, at Kitwe’s Garden Court Hotel, brought together over 25 participants who deliberated on the structure of the SSB Governing Committee, including the establishment of five sub-committees. The discussions also focused on validating the Terms of Reference for members and developing an action plan for 2025.

Government's Commitment to Skills Development

Officiating the event, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Technology and Science, Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu, emphasized the importance of establishing the Mining SSB at a time when the industry is rapidly evolving due to increased automation and digitalization.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Acting Director for Vocational Education and Training, Ms. Precious Lisulo, Dr. Habeenzu highlighted that the Skills Body will serve as a bridge between industry, government, and training providers. It will ensure that skills development programs align with the dynamic needs of the mining sector.

“The government remains committed to skills development as an enabler for economic growth. A skilled workforce is not just an asset but a prerequisite for Zambia’s transformation into a middle-income country. This initiative aligns with the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP), which prioritizes human capital development as a key pillar of national growth,” Dr. Habeenzu stated.

Strengthening Industry-Academia Partnerships

Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) Executive Director, Mr. Harrington Chibanda, noted that the Mining SSB would be instrumental in identifying and developing relevant skills for the sector. He emphasized the importance of work-based training programs that incorporate both theoretical learning and hands-on practical experience.

“For a long time, Zambia has underperformed in industrialization, particularly in the mining sector, despite its vast potential. With the incentives provided by the government, the development of demand-driven skills will significantly contribute to the economic transformation envisioned in the 8NDP,” Mr. Chibanda explained.

Industry’s Role in Skills Development

Zambia Chamber of Mines Research and Policy Manager, Mr. Yewa Kumwenda, reaffirmed the industry's ongoing contributions to skills development. He highlighted successful initiatives such as the Mopani Central Training Centre, Sinozam, and First Quantum Minerals, which have played a role in developing a well-trained and productive workforce.

“The mining sector places strong emphasis on safety, environmental sustainability, risk management, compliance, inclusiveness, and community engagement. A skills development framework that supports these priorities will enhance productivity and industry standards,” Mr. Kumwenda stated.

Addressing Skills Mismatches in the Mining Sector

International Labour Organization’s (ILO) European Union (EU)-supported Skills Development for Increased Employability Programme (SDEP) Chief Technical Advisor, Mr. Todini Marecha, stressed the importance of addressing the skills mismatch in the mining industry.

“The provision of relevant skills for both the industry and Technical, Vocational, and Education Training (TVET) institutions is critical. Apprenticeship programs in the mining sector need to be realized, making the establishment of the Mining Sector Skills Body a timely initiative,” Mr. Marecha said.

The Way Forward

With the establishment of the Mining Sector Skills Body, stakeholders are optimistic that Zambia’s mining industry will benefit from a structured and collaborative approach to workforce development. The SSB is expected to drive competency standards, advise on policy, and facilitate industry-academia partnerships, ensuring that skills development initiatives remain aligned with industry needs and economic goals.