Trade Tensions Escalate as Tariffs Shake Global Currencies

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso sank to their lowest levels in a month as trade war anxieties materialized following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China. The sweeping 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, alongside doubled duties on Chinese products, became effective overnight.

China quickly responded with plans for additional tariffs on certain U.S. imports, while Canada and Mexico signaled their intent to counteract. Currency markets reacted with instability, keeping investors on edge over potential widespread trade conflict impacts.

Experts remarked on the precarious situation, predicting heightened trade tensions before resolution. Concurrently, Trump's comments on currency devaluation put further pressure on global market dynamics, with analysts watching for central bank maneuvers in response.

