Accelerating Green Infrastructure Development in Africa: AfDB Calls for Speed and Scale at Finance in Common Summit

At the ongoing Finance in Common Summit in Cape Town, African Development Bank (AfDB) Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor, emphasized the urgent need for Africa to fast-track the development of bankable green infrastructure projects. He underscored that Africa can no longer sustain decade-long project timelines and must instead scale up green infrastructure initiatives with efficiency and speed.

Speaking at the session titled “Innovative Technical Assistance: Bridging Africa’s Infrastructure Gap,” Quaynor stressed that bridging the infrastructure gap requires a shift toward prioritizing green infrastructure project preparation and development. He outlined three key areas for accelerating progress:

Creating a contestable market for bankable infrastructure projects to enhance competition and efficiency. Reducing project timelines from the current 7 to 10 years down to 3 years for successful green infrastructure developments. Strengthening infrastructure development institutions, such as Africa50 and the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), to mobilize large-scale investments effectively.

Leveraging Technical Assistance for Scalable Investments

The summit discussions focused on how development finance institutions (DFIs), multilateral partners, public development banks, philanthropies, and private sector stakeholders can leverage technical assistance (TA) to drive sustainable economic transformation. Speakers stressed that TA must be designed to be catalytic, enhancing private sector participation and optimizing the effectiveness of development financing.

Quaynor highlighted that technical assistance should also focus on de-risking investments, strengthening institutional capacity, and creating an enabling environment for private capital mobilization.

“Innovative technical assistance mechanisms allow us to bridge financing gaps, strengthen institutional capacity, and accelerate the implementation of transformative projects. We need to rethink how we deploy TA to ensure that it leads to sustainable and scalable investment outcomes,” Quaynor stated.

The AfDB continues to integrate both public and private sector instruments in a solutions-oriented approach to infrastructure project development. A significant challenge remains the shortage of bankable projects, requiring a shift in focus toward project preparation and development. Governments must take a proactive role in enabling private sector participation, ensuring open and competitive markets while avoiding exclusivity demands from investors.

AGIA: A Transformative Initiative for Green Infrastructure

The Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa (AGIA), a joint initiative by the African Development Bank, Africa50, and the African Union Commission, was highlighted as a key driver in accelerating green infrastructure projects. AGIA equips local developers with essential skills, funding, and co-development support from experienced infrastructure professionals, ensuring:

Increased competition and efficiency in project development.

A growing pipeline of scalable and bankable green infrastructure projects.

Greater alignment of project preparation and development to drive sustainable solutions.

By integrating these elements, AGIA and similar initiatives are helping to build a strong foundation for Africa’s sustainable future.

Strategic Deployment of Technical Assistance for Long-Term Impact

A major takeaway from the summit was the need for technical assistance to be aligned with both government priorities and investor expectations. Capacity-building, regulatory reforms, and project preparation emerged as critical areas that can enhance project bankability and unlock new funding opportunities. Additionally, digital solutions and knowledge-sharing platforms were explored as tools for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of TA programs.

As the African Development Bank continues to champion economic growth and infrastructure development, Quaynor reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to fostering partnerships that drive innovation in technical assistance. The bank is actively working with development partners to strategically deploy TA, reinforcing broader objectives under its High 5 priorities—particularly industrialization and infrastructure integration.

Finance in Common Summit: A Platform for Transformative Change

The Finance in Common Summit serves as a critical forum for strengthening collaboration among public development banks and financial institutions. This year’s discussions in Cape Town have emphasized the necessity of rethinking technical assistance frameworks to support not just individual projects but also systemic transformation across Africa’s financial and investment ecosystem.

By prioritizing speed, quality, and competition in green infrastructure development, Africa can build a resilient and sustainable future, ensuring that infrastructure projects are delivered efficiently and at scale.