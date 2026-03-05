Venezuela Strikes Gold: State Deal with Trafigura
Venezuela's state-owned mining company has signed a major contract with Trafigura to sell up to 1,000 kg of gold dore bars to U.S. markets. This deal, reported by Axios on Wednesday, marks a significant move in the commodities trading arena, involving million-dollar stakes.
The contract, valued in the millions, represents a noteworthy foray by both entities into the highly competitive commodities sector.
Axios broke the news on Wednesday through two insider sources, highlighting a strategic alliance poised to make waves in the international gold market.