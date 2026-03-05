Asian Markets Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Strategies

Asian shares experienced a rally on Thursday, buoyed by a decline in U.S. Treasuries, signaling a cautious recovery in risk appetite amid the escalating Middle Eastern war. The boost follows a surge on Wall Street, fueled by hopes for a de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Geopolitical tensions remain high, with the U.S. Senate's support of President Trump's military actions indicating no swift resolution to the ongoing conflict affecting financial markets. Meanwhile, China's decision to set a conservative growth target underscores a strategic economic approach amid global uncertainties.

Oil and gold prices continued their upward trend, reflecting concerns over energy supply disruptions while market experts predict ongoing volatility. China's plans for technological investments and increased consumption indicate a shift in focus amid these geopolitical and economic challenges.