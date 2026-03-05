Left Menu

Speculation Mounts: Serena Williams' Potential Wimbledon Comeback

Novak Djokovic and others fuel speculation about Serena Williams' potential return to tennis, possibly at Wimbledon, after re-entering the sport's anti-doping pool. Djokovic suggests a possible doubles appearance with Venus, while experts believe she will need warm-up events. Her training regimen indicates a comeback is possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 07:50 IST
Speculation Mounts: Serena Williams' Potential Wimbledon Comeback

Novak Djokovic stirred excitement on Wednesday by suggesting that tennis legend Serena Williams might choose Wimbledon as the venue for her highly anticipated comeback. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced a step back from tennis following the 2022 U.S. Open but recently re-entered the sport's anti-doping pool, igniting return rumors.

Djokovic shared his thoughts at Indian Wells, speculating that Williams, who has not yet confirmed her plans, could potentially play in doubles tournaments with her sister, Venus. The return of such a celebrated athlete would be a thrilling prospect for tennis fans across the globe.

Tennis Channel analyst Prakash Amritraj believes Williams would require some warm-up events before tackling a major event like Wimbledon, noting her history of excellence at the tournament. Meanwhile, her former coach Rick Macci hints that her rigorous training schedule might indicate preparation for a comeback.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Strategies

Asian Markets Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Strategies

 Global
2
China Prioritizes Quality Over Speed in 2026 Economic Growth Targets

China Prioritizes Quality Over Speed in 2026 Economic Growth Targets

 Global
3
Venezuela Strikes Gold: Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Trafigura

Venezuela Strikes Gold: Multi-Million Dollar Deal with Trafigura

 Global
4
China Targets Carbon Intensity Reduction by 2026

China Targets Carbon Intensity Reduction by 2026

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026