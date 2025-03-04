Tourism Boom in Jammu and Kashmir: A Source of Employment

Over the past two years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an influx of over 44 million tourists, including 120,000 international visitors, as reported by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to the assembly on Tuesday.

In his address, Abdullah, who also manages the tourism department, emphasized the sector's significant role in creating job opportunities, with Rs 35.08 crore allocated towards promotion and related activities over this period.

He noted that, while the tourism sector employs many individuals, the lack of a formal survey means the exact employment numbers remain unknown. Abdullah also revealed that 59 tourism department assets have been outsourced recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)