India's Mutual Fund Surge: Paving the Path for Viksit Bharat 2047

A report by PwC forecasts a significant surge in India's mutual fund investors from 4.5 crore to 26 crore by 2047. This growth aligns with the country's Viksit Bharat objectives, emphasizing mutual funds' role in wealth creation and financial inclusion.

The report highlights a stark contrast between mutual fund investors and online shoppers, with only 5.33 crore investors compared to 25 crore online shoppers as of January 2025. This suggests vast untapped potential in the population, necessitating a shift to investor-centric strategies.

Moreover, a shift in retail-institutional fund dynamics is expected, moving from a 64:36 to a 70:30 ratio by 2047, similar to trends in developed markets. Emphasizing sustained returns and increased penetration, the report outlines the need for strategic, infrastructural, and regulatory advancements.

