India's Mutual Fund Surge: Paving the Path for Viksit Bharat 2047
PwC projects a fivefold increase in India's mutual fund investors by 2047, aligning with the nation's Viksit Bharat goals. The report emphasizes the role of tailored investor-focused strategies, a shift in retail-institutional mixes, and calls for strategic orchestration to drive inclusion and growth.
- Country:
- India
A report by PwC forecasts a significant surge in India's mutual fund investors from 4.5 crore to 26 crore by 2047. This growth aligns with the country's Viksit Bharat objectives, emphasizing mutual funds' role in wealth creation and financial inclusion.
The report highlights a stark contrast between mutual fund investors and online shoppers, with only 5.33 crore investors compared to 25 crore online shoppers as of January 2025. This suggests vast untapped potential in the population, necessitating a shift to investor-centric strategies.
Moreover, a shift in retail-institutional fund dynamics is expected, moving from a 64:36 to a 70:30 ratio by 2047, similar to trends in developed markets. Emphasizing sustained returns and increased penetration, the report outlines the need for strategic, infrastructural, and regulatory advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in Water Sustainability: India's Roadmap to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
Mass Displacements in West Bank: Echoes of Historical Traumas
Gujarat's Ambitious Budget: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat'
Olivia Munn's Brave Stand: Defying Silence in a Traumatic Encounter
Mexican Optimism: Sheinbaum Predicts Economic Growth