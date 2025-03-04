Tesla Faces Slump in China EV Sales as BYD Soars

Tesla, the U.S. electric vehicle giant, saw a steep decline in its China-made car sales in February. According to the China Passenger Car Association, sales plummeted by 49.2% year-over-year.

The drop was more pronounced in deliveries of the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which plummeted by 51.5% from the previous month.

In stark contrast, Chinese competitor BYD reported an impressive 161.4% increase in passenger vehicle sales, signaling robust market activity for its Dynasty and Ocean series of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

