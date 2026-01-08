Diplomatic Call: Trump and Petro Discuss Colombia

In a significant diplomatic interaction, United States President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro connected via phone on Wednesday afternoon, as confirmed by a presidential source and local media reports. This marks their inaugural conversation following Trump's recent remarks regarding potential U.S. military action in Colombia.

The dialogue between the leaders was characterized as amicable and respectful, according to a source within President Petro's office. However, specifics of the conversation remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation on potential topics discussed and implications for future U.S.-Colombian relations.

The phone call reflects ongoing diplomatic engagements amidst potential tensions, suggesting possible discussions on security, cooperation, and regional stability. Both leaders signify a commitment to maintaining bilateral relations despite previous statements that hinted at military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)