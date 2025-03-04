Volatility Peaks as Trump's Global Tariff War Escalates
Global markets are reacting nervously to President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies. With new tariffs on imports from key trading partners like Mexico, Canada, and China, investors have begun to anticipate a slowdown in global growth. The resulting market volatility is affecting sectors worldwide.
The anticipated 'Trump trade' has shifted as the dollar weakens and bond yields decline, exacerbating market volatility. Analysts note increasing tariffs on Chinese imports, now averaging 34%, are double those of Trump's first term, stirring uncertainty among investors.
As tensions escalate, defensive sectors like real estate and healthcare are seen as safe havens, while technology stocks suffer. With tariffs impacting supply chains unpredictably and futures markets adjusting to potential U.S. rate cuts, a volatile trading environment has emerged globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
