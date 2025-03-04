Volatility Peaks as Trump's Global Tariff War Escalates

Global markets are jittery as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies his tariff war, imposing steep levies on imports from key trading partners such as Mexico, Canada, and China. Amid these measures, markets have begun to brace for a slowdown in global economic growth.

The anticipated 'Trump trade' has shifted as the dollar weakens and bond yields decline, exacerbating market volatility. Analysts note increasing tariffs on Chinese imports, now averaging 34%, are double those of Trump's first term, stirring uncertainty among investors.

As tensions escalate, defensive sectors like real estate and healthcare are seen as safe havens, while technology stocks suffer. With tariffs impacting supply chains unpredictably and futures markets adjusting to potential U.S. rate cuts, a volatile trading environment has emerged globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)