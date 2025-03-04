Left Menu

Unicommerce Launches Revolutionary RCS Messaging to Transform Brand-Customer Interaction

Unicommerce introduces Rich Communication Services (RCS) via ConvertWay, revolutionizing brand interactions by offering features like interactive buttons and AI-powered chatbots. Integrated into Android and iOS, RCS ensures secure messaging and high engagement rates, empowering brands such as FabIndia and Lenskart to enhance customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:13 IST
Unicommerce Launches Revolutionary RCS Messaging to Transform Brand-Customer Interaction
Convertway by Unicommerce. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to redefine brand-customer communication, Unicommerce has launched Rich Communication Services (RCS) through its ConvertWay platform. The AI-enabled feature provides brands with innovative tools such as interactive buttons, AI chatbots, and secure, encrypted messaging to ensure private conversations.

This service enables brands to offer action-oriented features within messages, such as 'Shop Now' and 'Track Order,' allowing customers to engage directly without additional app downloads. RCS also supports high-resolution media sharing and personalized offers, significantly improving engagement and customer satisfaction.

With an impressive 90% open rate within 15 minutes, RCS outperforms traditional SMS and email marketing, achieving higher click-through rates. The rollout extends to iOS devices, enhancing its reach. Notable brands like FabIndia and Lenskart leverage ConvertWay's platform to transform customer experiences and drive seamless interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025