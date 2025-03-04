Unicommerce Launches Revolutionary RCS Messaging to Transform Brand-Customer Interaction
Unicommerce introduces Rich Communication Services (RCS) via ConvertWay, revolutionizing brand interactions by offering features like interactive buttons and AI-powered chatbots. Integrated into Android and iOS, RCS ensures secure messaging and high engagement rates, empowering brands such as FabIndia and Lenskart to enhance customer experiences.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to redefine brand-customer communication, Unicommerce has launched Rich Communication Services (RCS) through its ConvertWay platform. The AI-enabled feature provides brands with innovative tools such as interactive buttons, AI chatbots, and secure, encrypted messaging to ensure private conversations.
This service enables brands to offer action-oriented features within messages, such as 'Shop Now' and 'Track Order,' allowing customers to engage directly without additional app downloads. RCS also supports high-resolution media sharing and personalized offers, significantly improving engagement and customer satisfaction.
With an impressive 90% open rate within 15 minutes, RCS outperforms traditional SMS and email marketing, achieving higher click-through rates. The rollout extends to iOS devices, enhancing its reach. Notable brands like FabIndia and Lenskart leverage ConvertWay's platform to transform customer experiences and drive seamless interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Unicommerce
- RCS
- ConvertWay
- messaging
- AI
- buttons
- chatbots
- Android
- iOS
- FabIndia
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Drone Strike Rattles Russia's Krasnodar
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict
U.S. Diplomatic Shift: Taiwan Fact Sheet Sparks Debate