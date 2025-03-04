Unicommerce Launches Revolutionary RCS Messaging to Transform Brand-Customer Interaction

In a significant move to redefine brand-customer communication, Unicommerce has launched Rich Communication Services (RCS) through its ConvertWay platform. The AI-enabled feature provides brands with innovative tools such as interactive buttons, AI chatbots, and secure, encrypted messaging to ensure private conversations.

This service enables brands to offer action-oriented features within messages, such as 'Shop Now' and 'Track Order,' allowing customers to engage directly without additional app downloads. RCS also supports high-resolution media sharing and personalized offers, significantly improving engagement and customer satisfaction.

With an impressive 90% open rate within 15 minutes, RCS outperforms traditional SMS and email marketing, achieving higher click-through rates. The rollout extends to iOS devices, enhancing its reach. Notable brands like FabIndia and Lenskart leverage ConvertWay's platform to transform customer experiences and drive seamless interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)