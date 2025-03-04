Reliance Industries Faces Dual Government Demand Notices

Reliance Industries, helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, faces significant legal and financial hurdles due to two government-issued demand notices. The first notice demands a substantial $2.81 billion for gas produced at the Krishna Godavari basin, following a recent Delhi High Court ruling that overturned an earlier arbitration decision in favor of Reliance.

Additionally, Reliance confronts a separate penalty notice for delays in establishing a battery cell plant. The company received a letter from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, assessing liquidated damages of 0.1% of the performance security for each delayed day, in alignment with its agreement under the Advanced Chemistry Cell scheme.

Reliance, while confident in their legal position, disclosed plans to challenge the court's judgment and demand notices further in the Supreme Court, signaling a prolonged legal battle ahead.

