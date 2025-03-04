Left Menu

Reliance Industries Faces Dual Government Demand Notices

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, confronts two separate government demand notices. The first claims $2.81 billion for misallocated gas production, following a Delhi High Court ruling. The second involves a penalty due to delays at a battery cell plant. Reliance intends to challenge these notices legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:10 IST
Reliance Industries Faces Dual Government Demand Notices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries, helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, faces significant legal and financial hurdles due to two government-issued demand notices. The first notice demands a substantial $2.81 billion for gas produced at the Krishna Godavari basin, following a recent Delhi High Court ruling that overturned an earlier arbitration decision in favor of Reliance.

Additionally, Reliance confronts a separate penalty notice for delays in establishing a battery cell plant. The company received a letter from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, assessing liquidated damages of 0.1% of the performance security for each delayed day, in alignment with its agreement under the Advanced Chemistry Cell scheme.

Reliance, while confident in their legal position, disclosed plans to challenge the court's judgment and demand notices further in the Supreme Court, signaling a prolonged legal battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025