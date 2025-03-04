Cognizant Confirms On-Time Merit Increases Amid Rumors

Cognizant has dispelled rumors about potential delays in its salary hike schedule. The IT giant confirmed on Tuesday that merit increases for deserving employees will be executed as planned in August.

The New Jersey-based company stated that bonuses for eligible associates will be disbursed in mid-March, maintaining its promise to reward employee dedication.

According to Cognizant, the August cycle marks the fifth set of merit increases in four years for most associates, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to employee recognition through timely merit and bonus payouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)