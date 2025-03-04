Left Menu

Cognizant Confirms On-Time Merit Increases Amid Rumors

Cognizant, an IT firm, announced that salary hikes and bonuses for eligible employees will proceed on schedule. The company will award merit increases in August and bonuses in mid-March, dismissing any reports suggesting delays. This commitment reflects Cognizant's dedication to rewarding employee contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:33 IST
Cognizant Confirms On-Time Merit Increases Amid Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cognizant has dispelled rumors about potential delays in its salary hike schedule. The IT giant confirmed on Tuesday that merit increases for deserving employees will be executed as planned in August.

The New Jersey-based company stated that bonuses for eligible associates will be disbursed in mid-March, maintaining its promise to reward employee dedication.

According to Cognizant, the August cycle marks the fifth set of merit increases in four years for most associates, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to employee recognition through timely merit and bonus payouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025